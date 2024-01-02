Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Down 7.5%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.23. Approximately 1,147,932 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,992,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

BYND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $75.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. Beyond Meat’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

