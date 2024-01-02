Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Short Interest Up 23.5% in December

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,940,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 8,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,133,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days. Currently, 37.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 32,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 75,943 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Biomea Fusion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. Biomea Fusion has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $43.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.