Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 119 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,255 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Netflix by 305,647.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth $574,761,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Trading Down 0.7 %

NFLX opened at $486.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $459.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $283.22 and a 1-year high of $500.89. The company has a market cap of $213.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,807 shares of company stock worth $60,351,164 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

