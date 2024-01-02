Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,865 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $70.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $103.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.56. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

