Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.81.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIRK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.15 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.
Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.
