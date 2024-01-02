Bitcoiva Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $181.79 million and $732,924.44 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for $11.33 or 0.00024820 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,647.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.10 or 0.00576376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.14 or 0.00217190 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00022213 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000492 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 11.32606103 USD and is up 7.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $671,781.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.