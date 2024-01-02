Bitget Token Price Tops $0.60 on Major Exchanges (BGB)

Bitget Token (BGB) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Bitget Token has a market capitalization of $840.85 million and approximately $17.79 million worth of Bitget Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitget Token has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Bitget Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001321 BTC on exchanges.

Bitget Token Profile

Bitget Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,400,000,000 tokens. Bitget Token’s official Twitter account is @bitgetglobal. Bitget Token’s official message board is www.instagram.com/bitget_official. The official website for Bitget Token is www.bitget.com.

Buying and Selling Bitget Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitget Token (BGB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bitget Token has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,400,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Bitget Token is 0.59575698 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $18,270,543.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitget.com/.”

