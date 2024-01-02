BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK traded down $11.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $800.01. 208,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,023. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $723.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $699.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $119.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $819.00.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

