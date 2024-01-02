BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,900 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the November 30th total of 149,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

MYD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.79. 84,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,714. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 143.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

