Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $35,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.53. 1,907,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,945,908. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.04 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 134.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BX

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.