Block (NYSE:SQ) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $72.83 and last traded at $72.84. 4,366,943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 10,050,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.35.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of -155.83 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.96.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $36,861.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,699.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $36,861.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,699.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roelof Botha bought 495,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,024.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and have sold 22,781 shares valued at $1,364,733. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,915,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,367,000 after purchasing an additional 585,801 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Block by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of Block by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 810,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,871,000 after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

