Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Increased to $3,900.00 by Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BKNG. DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3,400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Booking from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,423.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,547.22 on Friday. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,978.00 and a 1-year high of $3,580.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,182.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,045.45. The company has a market capitalization of $123.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $53.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 44.4% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

