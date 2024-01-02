Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a $64.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BSX. TD Cowen raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.18.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.07. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a PE ratio of 70.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $5,904,661.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,078,846.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,735 shares of company stock valued at $12,457,510. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

