Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Update

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the November 30th total of 110,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Boxlight from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get Boxlight alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Boxlight

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boxlight

Boxlight Stock Down 0.9 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boxlight by 18.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 81,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Boxlight by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 119,698 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Boxlight by 792.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 488,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOXL opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Boxlight has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.42 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Boxlight will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boxlight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.