Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2024

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXLGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the November 30th total of 110,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Boxlight from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Boxlight

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boxlight

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boxlight by 18.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 81,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Boxlight by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 119,698 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Boxlight by 792.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 488,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BOXL opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Boxlight has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXLGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.42 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Boxlight will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boxlight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.