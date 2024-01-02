Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Update

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the November 30th total of 110,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Boxlight from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.
Shares of BOXL opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Boxlight has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80.
Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.42 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Boxlight will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.
