Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,345,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 0.9% of Raymond James & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,117,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.0% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 10.9% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,655.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $19.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,096.31. The company had a trading volume of 500,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $549.99 and a twelve month high of $1,151.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $981.71 and its 200-day moving average is $905.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

