Brokerages Set American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Target Price at $8.08

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.08.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.71. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -880.12 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

