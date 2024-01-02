Brokerages Set Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Price Target at GBX 1,972.50

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,972.50 ($25.12).
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HIK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($27.38) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.
