Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned about 0.11% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 48.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 92.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.29. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.25%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Further Reading

