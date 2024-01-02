Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Short Interest Down 6.7% in December

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 776,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bruker stock opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.46. Bruker has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $84.84.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.83 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.32%. Analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 90.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 145.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Bruker by 67.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

