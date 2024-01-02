BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Cuts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 4.8% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $40,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 936.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,455,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,461. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $163.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.72. The stock has a market cap of $187.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,672 shares of company stock valued at $27,911,403. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

