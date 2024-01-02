Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the November 30th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 92,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,520. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $12.59.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $66,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

