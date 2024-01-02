Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the November 30th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CHI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 92,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,520. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $12.59.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
