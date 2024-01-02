Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAMT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley raised Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

CAMT opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.58. Camtek has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $71.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $80.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,157,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Camtek by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Camtek by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

