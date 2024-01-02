CannabisCoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $316,673.65 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $316,673.65 and approximately $6.24 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,598.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.72 or 0.00163864 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.39 or 0.00577629 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008713 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00049616 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.77 or 0.00378883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.67 or 0.00216388 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000667 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

