Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,936 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 109.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.26. 65,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,289. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $80.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.11.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

