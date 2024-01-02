Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MWA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,650,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,698,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631,527 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,346,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,097,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,325,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after buying an additional 690,788 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Mueller Water Products Trading Down 1.5 %

MWA traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,590. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $16.62.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.19 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.70%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 47.27%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

