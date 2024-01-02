Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after purchasing an additional 466,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,149,000 after purchasing an additional 93,018 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Clorox by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,583,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,878,000 after buying an additional 124,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Clorox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,561. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.69, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.95.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 705.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

