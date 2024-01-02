Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $399,000 Investment in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,758 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Independent Bank by 45.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 34,264 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 424,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,204 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,472,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,073,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

In other Independent Bank news, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $109,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,348.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Independent Bank news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.58 per share, with a total value of $102,018.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,251.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $109,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,348.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on INDB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Independent Bank Price Performance

INDB traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.19. 14,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,506. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.74. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.28 and a 1 year high of $85.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $183.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.19 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

