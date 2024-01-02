Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 879 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $8,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYT. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 74,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,920,000 after acquiring an additional 66,762 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 859.8% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,798,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $32.64. 280,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,542. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $213.47 and a 1-year high of $286.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

