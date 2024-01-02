Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 72.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3,503.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 508,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 494,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,540,000 after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 532,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,952,000 after purchasing an additional 437,964 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 982,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,214,000 after purchasing an additional 384,378 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 484.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 356,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CALM. Stephens upped their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CALM stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $56.22. 125,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,890. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.86. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $61.91.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.31). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $459.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

