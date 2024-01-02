Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 49.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at about $661,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 120,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

TRV traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $191.73. The company had a trading volume of 190,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRV. Oppenheimer began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.