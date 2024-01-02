Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 339 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,791. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.50 and a 200 day moving average of $105.19. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

