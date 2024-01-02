Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,738 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up 1.1% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of PLTR traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.68. 15,675,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,463,560. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 286.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $21.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLTR. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet raised Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $11,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 967,777 shares of company stock worth $18,977,491. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.