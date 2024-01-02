Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,018 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up about 2.4% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,895,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,432,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,803 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $21,120,000. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,256,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after acquiring an additional 369,378 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,405,000.

Shares of AVDE stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.90. 38,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,871. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

