Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SYK traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,520. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.46 and a 200 day moving average of $285.24. The company has a market cap of $113.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $243.79 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.48%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.