Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 304 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $5.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $404.03. The stock had a trading volume of 29,087,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,359,776. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $260.34 and a 12 month high of $412.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $386.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.98.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

