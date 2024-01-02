Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 347,314 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 176.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347,314 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $37,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,718,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,020,000 after buying an additional 49,617 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,008,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,454,000 after buying an additional 26,545 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,442,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 40,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.02. 1,200,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,202. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $75.66. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.93.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

