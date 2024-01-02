Capital Advisors Inc. OK Decreases Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 152,324 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.14% of Cameco worth $23,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Capital World Investors raised its position in Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Cameco by 1,776.4% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,690,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,894 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,843,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cameco by 64.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,122 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE CCJ traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.21. 2,309,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,571,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 97.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.06. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $46.95.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $428.65 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

