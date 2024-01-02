Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $27.21 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 729,790 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,706 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.05% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $27,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,242,717 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,529,709,000 after buying an additional 887,136 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,379,818,000 after buying an additional 3,630,991 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,842,377 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,193,695,000 after buying an additional 895,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,980,753 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,036,045,000 after buying an additional 642,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,659,892 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $866,396,000 after buying an additional 1,574,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

FCX traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.25. 3,087,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,885,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average is $38.76. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

