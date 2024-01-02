Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $34.04 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $34,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK traded down $12.47 on Tuesday, hitting $799.33. The company had a trading volume of 213,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $723.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $699.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.