Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $38.08 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5,743.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 266,765 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $38,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.03. 1,326,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.88. The firm has a market cap of $147.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

