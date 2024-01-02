Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,659 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.06% of General Mills worth $21,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $66.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,315,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,745. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.21.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIS. TD Cowen assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

