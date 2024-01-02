Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3,783.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,412 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 128.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 31,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,641 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 145.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 359,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after acquiring an additional 213,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $102.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,227. The stock has a market cap of $460.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.55. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $105.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Argus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

