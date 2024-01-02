Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 811,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,764 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $25,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 19.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,556,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,717,000 after purchasing an additional 587,792 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 12.2% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 30.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Brookfield by 68.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 21,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in Brookfield by 8.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 206,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Brookfield from $45.00 to $46.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,910,546.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,010,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,622,497 shares of company stock valued at $13,925,383. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BN traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,161. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $41.05.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently -933.02%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

