Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 1,020,205 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,020,205 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in AAON were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,384,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,098,000 after acquiring an additional 775,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AAON by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,578,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,709,000 after buying an additional 56,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AAON by 321.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,819,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,061,000 after buying an additional 1,387,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AAON by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,482,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,511,000 after buying an additional 48,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in AAON by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 899,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,984,000 after buying an additional 49,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AAON Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAON traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.03. 159,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,369. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.54. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. AAON had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $311.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 15.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $6,340,636.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,445.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,561,751. Company insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.