Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 16,356 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,356 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Watsco were worth $31,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 13.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Watsco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Watsco by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.67.

Shares of Watsco stock traded down $8.75 on Tuesday, reaching $419.72. 92,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,219. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $391.86 and its 200-day moving average is $374.84. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $251.49 and a one year high of $433.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

