Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.77.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.8 %

CAH traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.60. 256,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,528. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $108.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 327.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

