CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 129,875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 213,519 shares.The stock last traded at $23.52 and had previously closed at $23.15.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 666,666 shares of CARGO Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,912,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,692,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

