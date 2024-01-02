Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 790,200 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the November 30th total of 917,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.8 days.

CGJTF stock remained flat at $87.48 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261. Cargojet has a one year low of $57.06 and a one year high of $102.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.32.

Several research firms have issued reports on CGJTF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

