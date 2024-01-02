Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Short Interest Down 14.3% in December

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Cartica Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,499,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,998,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,393,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,499,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cartica Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CITE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,967. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. Cartica Acquisition has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $12.67.

Cartica Acquisition Company Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

