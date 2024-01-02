CashBackPro Price Up 1% This Week (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $480.27 million and $713,051.89 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for about $4.71 or 0.00010460 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00019668 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,091.84 or 1.00167378 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00011473 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00198377 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003485 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CBP is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 4.60955007 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,018,276.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

